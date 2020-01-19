IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INFO. UBS Group upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

NYSE:INFO traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,436,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,641. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in IHS Markit by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 24.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in IHS Markit by 48.1% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 67,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 5.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 6.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 231,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

