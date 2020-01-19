I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.80

Shares of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.80 and traded as high as $8.34. I.D. Systems shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 157,290 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $152.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

