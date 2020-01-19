Hyperion Price Tops $0.0699 on Major Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $22.13 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.55 or 0.03011489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00198374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

