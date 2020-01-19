HyperCash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.65 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $68.67 million and $13.65 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00016923 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, OKEx and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.02791889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00199608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00132385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,485,786 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, EXX, Bithumb, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

