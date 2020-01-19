HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $1.43

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. HyperCash has a market cap of $63.73 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00016510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, ZB.COM, Bithumb and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.03060483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00198744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128395 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,486,621 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Huobi, EXX, Gate.io, HitBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx, Binance, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Bithumb, Allcoin and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

