Hurify (HUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,674.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded down 37.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Hurify token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinMex, LATOKEN and YoBit. Hurify has a total market cap of $19,674.00 and $2.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.78 or 0.05683364 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00034070 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00128642 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify . Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Tidex, YoBit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

