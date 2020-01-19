Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 539.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 539.64 ($7.10).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target (down from GBX 590 ($7.76)) on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hunting to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

LON:HTG traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 356.60 ($4.69). 410,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 399 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 443.83. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 360.20 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a market capitalization of $595.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

