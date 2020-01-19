Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 539.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 539.64 ($7.10).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target (down from GBX 590 ($7.76)) on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hunting to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

LON:HTG traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 356.60 ($4.69). 410,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 399 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 443.83. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 360.20 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a market capitalization of $595.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

