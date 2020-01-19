Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,906. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,449,000 after purchasing an additional 303,453 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 145.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the period.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

