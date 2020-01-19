Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.
A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.
Hologic stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. 1,672,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -362.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.
In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 120.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $13,893,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hologic by 411.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $4,191,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
