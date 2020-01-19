Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Hologic stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. 1,672,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -362.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 120.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $13,893,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hologic by 411.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $4,191,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

