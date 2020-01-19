Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HOC. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Banco Santander reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 170.30 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

