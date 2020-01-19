Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.75. 386,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,146. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

