Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 34,749.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,920,000 after acquiring an additional 537,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 986,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 367,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.27.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $220,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,940,660.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $364,375.00. Insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,227 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.