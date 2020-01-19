Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.55, 971,964 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,252,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 554,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

