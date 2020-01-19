HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,815.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $279,183.00 and approximately $5,815.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.02862285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00199399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00133419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,609,235 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

