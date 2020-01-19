Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.75 ($102.03).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €93.44 ($108.65) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

