Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $21.57 million and $1.10 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.03017232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00197435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127942 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00039518 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,008,421,512 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

