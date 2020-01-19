Head to Head Survey: United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) & CyrusOne (OTCMKTS:CONE)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get United Development Funding IV alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Development Funding IV and CyrusOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A CyrusOne 0 7 9 0 2.56

CyrusOne has a consensus target price of $72.76, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Given CyrusOne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Volatility & Risk

United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CyrusOne pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyrusOne has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Development Funding IV and CyrusOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CyrusOne $821.40 million 8.75 $1.20 million $3.31 19.18

CyrusOne has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A CyrusOne -1.30% -0.08% -0.03%

Summary

United Development Funding IV beats CyrusOne on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.