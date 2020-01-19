Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,635.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $115,635.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,118.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.01926681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.27 or 0.03881082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00668922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00749677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00099032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009916 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026056 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00584348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,456,554 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

