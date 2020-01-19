Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSC. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Harsco from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 464,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.29. Harsco has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Harsco by 416.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

