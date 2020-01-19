Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 190 ($2.50).

HFD stock opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.74. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.20 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44). The company has a market capitalization of $302.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 6.18 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.91%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

