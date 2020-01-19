Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.52

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $8.48. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 615,899 shares.

The company has a market cap of $29.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.96.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

