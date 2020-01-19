Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GGAL. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an underperform rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 1,358,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,610. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,360,000 after buying an additional 4,004,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,540,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,848,000 after buying an additional 173,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2,688.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 581,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.