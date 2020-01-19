Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.80. Groupon shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 14,728,252 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,301 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,798,432 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 64,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,951,874 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $110,808,000 after acquiring an additional 723,341 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 1,594.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,010,256 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $153,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

