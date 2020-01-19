Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Greif posted sales of $897.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $45.91. 130,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Greif has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Greif by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

