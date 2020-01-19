Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Raised to GBX 846

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 727 ($9.56) to GBX 846 ($11.13) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 785.41 ($10.33).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 931.20 ($12.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 854.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 757.97. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a one year high of GBX 931.20 ($12.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

