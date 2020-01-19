Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 880

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($11.58) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPOR. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 785.41 ($10.33).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 931.20 ($12.25) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 931.20 ($12.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 854.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 757.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 41.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

