Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock remained flat at $$7.93 during trading on Wednesday. 62,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.69. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

In other news, insider Adam M. Kleinman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,430.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Speller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

