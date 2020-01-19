Graviocoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $903.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $408,840.00 and $903.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.53 or 0.03054338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,245,863,702 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,068,702 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

