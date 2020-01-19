GoldMint Reaches Market Capitalization of $250,877.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $250,877.00 and $222.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.03006879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00198450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127505 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

