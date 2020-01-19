Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.06. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 316.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 932,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after buying an additional 849,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after buying an additional 597,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,951,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,766,000 after buying an additional 530,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,814,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

