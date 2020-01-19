Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 54

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target cut by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 54 ($0.71) in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLOY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 58.45 ($0.77) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

