Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.07.

ES traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $88.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,858,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,563,000 after purchasing an additional 299,360 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 430,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

