Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) Trading Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60, approximately 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.2022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.