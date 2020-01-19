GoChain (GO) Hits One Day Volume of $3.27 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, DragonEX and Binance. GoChain has a total market cap of $16.46 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.53 or 0.03054338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,074,214,112 coins and its circulating supply is 894,324,431 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DragonEX, Binance, Bittrex, Coinall, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.