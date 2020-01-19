Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.10.

GLOB traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 189,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,821. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Globant has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $119.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

