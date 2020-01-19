Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.12). Glaukos posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

NYSE:GKOS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.35. 258,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $174,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $287,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

