Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 211,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $451.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

