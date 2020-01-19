Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.28. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. Giga-tronics has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

