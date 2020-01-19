Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinTiger, Kyber Network and CPDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.02862285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00199399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00133419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, Bibox, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, OKEx, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Coinnest, Upbit, Bithumb, Allbit, CPDAX, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

