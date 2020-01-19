Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.26

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.26 and traded as high as $194.80. Genel Energy shares last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 283,940 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genel Energy to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.33. The firm has a market cap of $530.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

