GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Price Target Raised to $92.00

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLIBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of GCI Liberty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

GLIBA stock opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. GCI Liberty has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,383,000 after buying an additional 154,167 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,924,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares during the period. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 147,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.