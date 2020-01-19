Galactrum (ORE) Market Cap Hits $12,396.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 42.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 95.9% higher against the dollar. Galactrum has a market capitalization of $12,396.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galactrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01112223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00051100 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00214083 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00074033 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Galactrum

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum

Buying and Selling Galactrum

Galactrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

