Funding Circle (LON:FCH) PT Lowered to GBX 110

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Funding Circle stock opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29. The firm has a market cap of $321.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.39).

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.