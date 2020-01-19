Funding Circle (LON:FCH) PT Lowered to GBX 110

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Funding Circle stock opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29. The firm has a market cap of $321.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.39).
About Funding Circle
