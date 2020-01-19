Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.76) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 954.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,050.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52-week low of GBX 846 ($11.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $313.97 million and a PE ratio of 3.05.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

