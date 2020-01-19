Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of FTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 3,621,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,959. Frontier Communications has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.11) earnings per share. Frontier Communications’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications by 113.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Frontier Communications by 29.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87,776 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications by 578.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Frontier Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,766,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications by 48.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

