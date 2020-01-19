Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Cut to GBX 640

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 696.78 ($9.17).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 640.20 ($8.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 7.40. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 602.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 684.48.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

