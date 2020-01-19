Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €55.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.37 ($64.38).

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRE stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Friday, hitting €48.45 ($56.34). 1,564,889 shares of the stock traded hands. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.34.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.