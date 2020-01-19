Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.63

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.63 and traded as high as $37.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 7,563 shares.

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after buying an additional 348,201 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after buying an additional 643,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

