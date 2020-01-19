Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $2.31. Fox Marble shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 262,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 4.93.

About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

