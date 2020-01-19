Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News stories about Fox Marble (LON:FOX) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fox Marble earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FOX stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2.35 ($0.03). 862,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,459. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. Fox Marble has a 1 year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.80 ($0.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.30.

Fox Marble Company Profile

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

